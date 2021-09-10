Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.98 and last traded at $53.20. 5,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 942,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

