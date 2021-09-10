Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Argan has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AGX stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 102,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,744. The firm has a market cap of $707.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. Argan has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Argan worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

