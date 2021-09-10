Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after purchasing an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $284.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

