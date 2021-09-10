Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

