Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

