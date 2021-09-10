Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

