Arizona State Retirement System Has $501,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.