Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cohu were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

