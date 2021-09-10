Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $450,000 Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 266.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 488.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 105.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

