Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,752 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $1,915,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $404,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.13 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.