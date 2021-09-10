Arizona State Retirement System Sells 455 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $62.67 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

