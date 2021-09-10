Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Arko stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 10.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.