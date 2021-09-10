Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ARGTF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 64,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.96.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
