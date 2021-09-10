ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.27. ASE Technology shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 28,322 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

