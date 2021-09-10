Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $683.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.20 million and the highest is $692.88 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

