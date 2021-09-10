Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 193.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 358,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $232.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

