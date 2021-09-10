Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

