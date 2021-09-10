Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

