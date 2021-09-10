Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $43.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.