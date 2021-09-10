Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.