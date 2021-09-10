Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Critical Survey

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -82.18% -64.20% Gilead Sciences 19.38% 55.94% 15.71%

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atara Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Gilead Sciences 0 8 11 0 2.58

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.16%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $76.31, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.63 Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.59 $123.00 million $7.09 9.96

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

