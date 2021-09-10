ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.83 and last traded at C$42.83. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

