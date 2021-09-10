Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atmos Energy continues to benefit from rising demand from its expanding customer base. The company has a sturdy capital expenditure plan, helping it to increase reliability of its natural gas pipelines and serve its customers efficiently. Returns within a year of capital investment continue to boost its performance and allow it to pay regular dividend. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, shares of Atmos Energy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite making investment in infrastructure, possibility of accidents in distributing and transporting natural gas persists. Competition from clean alternate fuel supplier is a headwind. Dependence on a single state for bulk of its revenues exposes it to the vagaries of weather and economic conditions of that state.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.75.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,526,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

