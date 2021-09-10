AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 151,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 231,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

AUOTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. downgraded AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.45.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

