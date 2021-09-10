AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 151,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 231,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

AUOTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. downgraded AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.45.

AU Optronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

