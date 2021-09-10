Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.07 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $895.34 million and approximately $52.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

