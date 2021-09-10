Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,574. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

