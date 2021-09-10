AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 4.4%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L) shares fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.32 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.37 ($0.44). 1,421,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average session volume of 115,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.92 ($0.46).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.56.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

