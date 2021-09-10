AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Buys $238,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

