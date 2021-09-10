Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,009 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

