B B H & B Inc. Buys 2,241 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

B B H & B Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of B B H & B Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.