B. Riley Increases LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $3.10

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $2.80 to $3.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

