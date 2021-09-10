B. Riley Raises NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $35.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.45.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.