Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). 991,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,895,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.30 ($0.87).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 31.06 and a quick ratio of 30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

