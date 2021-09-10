Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

BCSF stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

