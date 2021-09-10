Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. 74,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

