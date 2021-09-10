Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

