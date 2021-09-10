Balancer Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $24.40 or 0.00054205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $169.43 million and $52.91 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00156203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00042792 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

