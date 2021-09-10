Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 272,470 shares.The stock last traded at $18.05 and had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

