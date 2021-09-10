Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

BSBR stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

