Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.10 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

