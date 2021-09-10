Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

