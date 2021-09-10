Bao Finance Market Cap Reaches $13.11 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 58.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00126294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00184582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.52 or 0.99884791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.84 or 0.07067849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00854640 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

