Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.22 ($27.32).

FRA DTE opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.13. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

