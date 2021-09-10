Barclays Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $275.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

