Barclays Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 215

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

MKS stock opened at GBX 184.55 ($2.41) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -18.27.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

