Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

