Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.