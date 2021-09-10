Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

ABX traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,857. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.52.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

