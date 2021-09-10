Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.