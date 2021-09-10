BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.51

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 75059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

